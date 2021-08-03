Local price review shows diesel prices around Escanaba
(ESCANABA, MI) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Escanaba, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Escanaba area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.16, at Krist at 102 N Lincoln Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.16, listed at Krist at 102 N Lincoln Rd.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.16, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$--
$--
$3.16
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$3.49
$3.84
$3.16
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.43
$3.73
$3.16
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$3.80
$3.16
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.64
$3.83
$3.16
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$--
$4.09
$3.16
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0