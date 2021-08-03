Local price review shows diesel prices around Escanaba

(ESCANABA, MI) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Escanaba, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Escanaba area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.16, at Krist at 102 N Lincoln Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.16, listed at Krist at 102 N Lincoln Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.16, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Krist 102 N Lincoln Rd, Escanaba

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ 3.16

Eco Fuel 2300 Ludington St, Escanaba

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.49 $ 3.84 $ 3.16

Holiday 700 N Lincoln Rd, Escanaba

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.43 $ 3.73 $ 3.16

The Store 901 S Lincoln Rd, Escanaba

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ 3.80 $ 3.16

Meijer 2600 3Rd Ave N, Escanaba

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.64 $ 3.83 $ 3.16

Krist 6344 Us-2-41 Mi-35, Escanaba

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ -- $ 4.09 $ 3.16

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.