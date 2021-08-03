Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Escanaba, MI

Local price review shows diesel prices around Escanaba

Posted by 
Escanaba Bulletin
Escanaba Bulletin
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ih75B_0bGLIPGs00

(ESCANABA, MI) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Escanaba, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Escanaba area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.16, at Krist at 102 N Lincoln Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.16, listed at Krist at 102 N Lincoln Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.16, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Krist

102 N Lincoln Rd, Escanaba
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$--
$--
$3.16

Eco Fuel

2300 Ludington St, Escanaba
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$3.49
$3.84
$3.16

Holiday

700 N Lincoln Rd, Escanaba
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.43
$3.73
$3.16

The Store

901 S Lincoln Rd, Escanaba
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$3.80
$3.16

Meijer

2600 3Rd Ave N, Escanaba
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.64
$3.83
$3.16

Krist

6344 Us-2-41 Mi-35, Escanaba
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$--
$4.09
$3.16

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Escanaba Bulletin

Escanaba Bulletin

Escanaba, MI
18
Followers
128
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Escanaba Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Escanaba, MI
City
Lincoln, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Trafficagfax.com

Fuel Report: Diesel, Gas Prices Down Slightly

The U.S. average diesel fuel price decreased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.34 per gallon on July 26, 92 cents higher than a year ago. The Midwest price decreased nearly 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.26 per gallon, and the Gulf Coast and East Coast prices each decreased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.08 per gallon and $3.31 per gallon, respectively. The Rocky Mountain price increased more than 1 cent to $3.65 per gallon, and the West Coast price increased nearly 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.93 per gallon.
Virginia Statewsvaonline.com

Virginia gas prices steady

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WSVA) – A downturn in gas prices was short-lived according to the folks who keep a keen eye on the situation. GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan says continued strong gasoline demand in the U.S. has pushed oil prices back up after a brief lull. Here...
TrafficFOXBusiness

Are gasoline prices finally falling?

Prices at the gas pump are finally easing up, driven by the sudden rise in coronavirus cases coupled with OPEC's increase in oil production, according to an industry expert. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. is about $3.14, down 2.9 cents per gallon from last week, according to data from GasBuddy, which analyzes more than 150,000 gas stations nationwide.
TrafficPosted by
MIX 94.9

Gas Prices Steady as Demand Remains High

UNDATED -- Gas prices dipped slightly. GasBuddy.com says gas prices in Minnesota have fallen .5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3. Gas prices in the state are 5.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 92 cents a gallon higher than a year ago. The...
TrafficOrange Leader

See where gas prices are headed after U.S. gasoline demand hits new high

Average gas prices in most states finally drifted lower in the last week with oil prices struggling under the weight of a rise in new COVID cases thanks to the Delta variant and OPEC’s increase in oil production. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, consumers aren’t yet...
TrafficFOXBusiness

Rising gas prices may stabilize 'soon,' expert says

Prices at the pump appear to be on the rise again. However, some relief – although not much – may just be right around the corner. To date, gasoline demand has "likely" peaked as the price of oil continues to drop as global oil producers compromise on production levels, according to Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
TrafficWSET

Summer driving, tight supply gasses fuel prices at the pump

The economic recovery is pumping up gas prices. Drivers are facing pricier fill-ups as more people hit the road for work, travel and other activities that the virus pandemic halted. Higher demand for gasoline is running up against lagging supply as the energy industry slowly ramps up after more than a year of production and staff cuts.
TrafficShropshire Star

July brings nine consecutive months of petrol price increases

Diesel is now at its costliest point in more than seven years, too. Drivers faced continued price increases after another 3.4p and 2.7p were added to a litre of petrol and diesel respectively during July. The month saw the largest increase in the price of unleaded since January, putting the...
Trafficalbuquerqueexpress.com

Steep fuel prices announced for this week

The petrol price will increase by 91 cents per litre (c/l) in August, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) said. The DMRE on Saturday issued a statement indicating steep fuel hikes next month - among the main drivers include an increase in the Brent crude oil price from $73 per barrel to $74 per barrel, as well as an increase in international petroleum product prices, depreciation of the rand exchange rate and the implementation of a slate levy of 6.58c/l. The slate levy is a mechanism implemented to finance under recovery by the South African petroleum industry.
TrafficFOXBusiness

Gas prices hits record $3.15 a gallon amid oil price surge

Americans are paying an average of $3.15 per gallon for gas — the most in seven years — as the economy reopens and people hit the road in droves. At $3.147 a gallon, the average national price of regular unleaded gasoline is now nearly $1 higher than where it was this time last year, according to data from the American Automobile Association.
Traffic1380kcim.com

Natural Gas Prices Now Averaging Over $4 Per MMbtu Across The State

Natural gas prices are now over $4 on average after another increase this past week. As of Wednesday, the reported prices rose by $.17 at the Henry Hub and is now at $4.14 per MMbtu. Two retail fuels held steady while one dropped by a dime. AAA of Iowa reports the average price of unleaded gasoline across the state has remained at $3, which is $.95 higher than last year and $.19 lower than the national average, which saw a $.03 increase over the week. Diesel prices were also unchanged at $3.12 per gallon, $.91 higher than a year ago and $.17 less than the national average. Wholesale ethanol is the only reported fuel that saw a price decrease, down $.10 to $2.22 per gallon.
TrafficNebraskaTV

Gas prices lower from last week but still remain high

If your car needs to be gassed up, now might be the time to do it. The national average for a gallon of gas has fallen, but it still remains high. On average, a gallon of gas costs three dollars and 15 cents. This is down one cent from last...
Trafficagfax.com

Fuel Report: Diesel, Gas Over 90 Cents Higher Than Last Year

The U.S. average diesel fuel price increased nearly 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.34 per gallon on July 19, 91 cents higher than a year ago. The Rocky Mountain price increased 4 cents to $3.63 per gallon, the West Coast price increased more than 2 cents to $3.93 per gallon, and the Midwest price increased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.26 per gallon. The East Coast and Gulf Coast prices were unchanged, remaining at $3.31 per gallon and $3.08 per gallon, respectively.
Traffickurv.com

AAA Texas: Statewide Gas Price Up Three Cents From Last Week

The Triple-A Texas Weekend Gas Watch says the statewide average gas price in Texas is two-84 a gallon for regular unleaded. That price is up three-cents from a week ago, and is 93-cents higher than a year ago. The national average is three-16. Gas demand is down sharply from the holiday weekend, but crude oil prices are above 70-dollars a barrel. Pump prices will likely remain high throughout the summer driving season.
Trafficdiscoverestevan.com

Gas Prices Climbing Mid-Summer

It Is something people across the province are seeing – an increase in the price of gas. Throughout Saskatchewan, the average price per litre is currently $1.31. Gas prices in Estevan are reported on GasBuddy as ranging from $130.9 to $131.9 per litre. In Weyburn, the average price is similar, but the highest is $139.9.
TrafficBirmingham Star

Another big jump in fuel prices on the cards in August

Consumers can expect a hefty increase on all fuel types in August due to an increase in import prices, the Automobile Association said on Friday. The AA - which does not itself regulate fuel prices - said it expected a jump of around 83 cents a litre higher for petrol, 48 cents a litre for diesel, and 48 cents for illuminating paraffin.
Traffic1380kcim.com

Fuel Prices Remain Steady Across The Board For The Past Week

Fuel prices across the board remained relatively steady over the past week with the only increase seen in natural gas. According to AAA Iowa, as of Wednesday the average price of unleaded gasoline across the state remained at $3 per gallon. This is $.94 higher than last year and $.16 lower than the national average. Retail diesel prices were also unchanged at $3.12, $.90 higher than a year ago and $.15 lower than the national average. Wholesale ethanol remains at $2.32 per gallon. Natural gas prices had seen sizeable increases over the past several weeks, but only rose $.03 at the Henry Hub over the course of the past week and currently sits at $3.97 per MMbtu.
Trafficmotoringresearch.com

Fuel prices rise for 9th month in a row

UK fuel prices rose for the ninth consecutive month in a row, reveals new data from the RAC. During July, 3.4p was added to the average price of a litre of petrol, with 2.7p added to a litre of diesel. This represents the largest monthly rise in petrol and diesel prices since January, with a litre of petrol now costing 135.13p – a price not seen since September 2013.
AgricultureKokomo Perspective

Shortages, price spikes slow building, equipment

Ever since the pandemic began, shortages have become commonplace with significant effects in nearly every sector, including agriculture. While the growing season is on schedule, any additional work that needs to be done has seen a slowdown. “We were already booked out a couple of months, but then we had...
Trafficeasttexasradio.com

Gas Prices Continue To Rise

Triple-A Texas reports gasoline prices have gone up again this week. The average cost statewide is now $2.85 a gallon for regular. Spokesman Daniel Armbruster says prices are up about three cents from last week. The bad news, Triple-A expects gasoline prices to increase another 10-to-20 cents a gallon before the end of the year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy