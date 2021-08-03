Diesel price update: Marble Falls's cheapest station

(MARBLE FALLS, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.13 if you’re buying diesel in Marble Falls, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Marble Falls area on Tuesday, found that H-E-B at 1503 W Fm-1431had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.86 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 1606 W Fm-1431, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.99

The average price across the greater Marble Falls area was $2.95, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

H-E-B 1503 W Fm-1431, Marble Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ 2.95 $ 3.24 $ 2.86

Murphy USA 2612 Us-281 N, Marble Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.91 $ 3.16 $ 2.86

Exxon 1003 Fm-1431, Marble Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Exxon 1301 N Us-281, Marble Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.91

Stripes 3501 N Us-281, Marble Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.34 $ 2.91

Bucks 8037 Fm-1431, Granite Shoals

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.