Diesel price update: Marble Falls's cheapest station
(MARBLE FALLS, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.13 if you’re buying diesel in Marble Falls, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Marble Falls area on Tuesday, found that H-E-B at 1503 W Fm-1431had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.86 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 1606 W Fm-1431, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.99
The average price across the greater Marble Falls area was $2.95, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.70
$2.95
$3.24
$2.86
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.91
$3.16
$2.86
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.91
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.34
$2.91
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.95
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0