Marble Falls, TX

Diesel price update: Marble Falls's cheapest station

Posted by 
Marble Falls Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dgi6n_0bGLIJDk00

(MARBLE FALLS, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.13 if you’re buying diesel in Marble Falls, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Marble Falls area on Tuesday, found that H-E-B at 1503 W Fm-1431had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.86 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 1606 W Fm-1431, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.99

The average price across the greater Marble Falls area was $2.95, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

H-E-B

1503 W Fm-1431, Marble Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.70
$2.95
$3.24
$2.86

Murphy USA

2612 Us-281 N, Marble Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.91
$3.16
$2.86

Exxon

1003 Fm-1431, Marble Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$2.89

Exxon

1301 N Us-281, Marble Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.91

Stripes

3501 N Us-281, Marble Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.34
$2.91

Bucks

8037 Fm-1431, Granite Shoals
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Marble Falls, TX
ABOUT

With Marble Falls Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

