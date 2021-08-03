Cancel
Jamestown, ND

Jamestown diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.17

Jamestown Post
 3 days ago
(JAMESTOWN, ND) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.17 depending on where in Jamestown they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Jamestown area went to Casey's at 100313 Th St Ne, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.14 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.31, at Tesoro at 2015 8Th Ave Sw, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.23, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Casey's

100313 Th St Ne, Jamestown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.54
$3.14

Shell

2315 Us-281 S, Jamestown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$3.10
$3.29
$3.25

Tesoro

2015 8Th Ave Sw, Jamestown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$3.31

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Jamestown Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

