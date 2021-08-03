Jamestown diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.17

(JAMESTOWN, ND) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.17 depending on where in Jamestown they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Jamestown area went to Casey's at 100313 Th St Ne, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.14 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.31, at Tesoro at 2015 8Th Ave Sw, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.23, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Casey's 100313 Th St Ne, Jamestown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 3.14

Shell 2315 Us-281 S, Jamestown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ 3.10 $ 3.29 $ 3.25

Tesoro 2015 8Th Ave Sw, Jamestown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ 3.31

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.