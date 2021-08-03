Jamestown diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.17
(JAMESTOWN, ND) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.17 depending on where in Jamestown they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Jamestown area went to Casey's at 100313 Th St Ne, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.14 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.31, at Tesoro at 2015 8Th Ave Sw, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.23, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.54
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$3.10
$3.29
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$3.31
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
