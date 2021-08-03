Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Hudson

(HUDSON, NY) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.15 in the greater Hudson area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Hudson area went to Sunoco at 188 Fairview Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.24, at Stewart's Shops at 8 W Bridge St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.18, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sunoco 188 Fairview Ave, Hudson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.09

CITGO Ny-9H, Claverack

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Stewart's Shops 8 W Bridge St, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.52 $ 3.87 $ 3.24

Speedway 272 W Bridge St , Catskill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.