Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hudson, NY

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Hudson

Posted by 
Hudson Times
Hudson Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15FFnG_0bGLIC2f00

(HUDSON, NY) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.15 in the greater Hudson area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Hudson area went to Sunoco at 188 Fairview Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.24, at Stewart's Shops at 8 W Bridge St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.18, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sunoco

188 Fairview Ave, Hudson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.59
$3.09

CITGO

Ny-9H, Claverack
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.15

Stewart's Shops

8 W Bridge St, Albany
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.52
$3.87
$3.24

Speedway

272 W Bridge St , Catskill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.75
$3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Hudson Times

Hudson Times

Hudson, NY
20
Followers
133
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hudson Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hudson, NY
Hudson, NY
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Sunoco#Stewart S Shops
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
TrafficPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Can All Cars Use Premium Gas?

Age-old questions that have plagued scholars for generations: What’s the difference between regular and premium gas? Don’t all types of gasoline burn and drive pistons the same? Does premium gas help get a vehicle better fuel economy?. OK, it’s highly unlikely scholars have asked such questions, but you’d probably like...
ElectronicsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

5 Best Portable Generators According to Consumer Reports

Some pickup trucks have built-in generators, but there are plenty of other portable models on the market. Consumer Reports has tested several that can be used for RV travel and your home when the power goes out. According to Consumer Reports, several portable generators can power pretty much any home...
Carsmoneytalksnews.com

Why Your Car’s Gas Gauge Might Be Lying

The next time your car’s gas display indicates you will run out of gas in 20 miles, take the warning with a grain of salt. It turns out that relying on such indicators can get you in a heap of trouble. According to a AAA study, the accuracy of such...
TrafficNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Get the Most Out of a Tank of Gas

Summer travel looks a lot different this year, with millions of us on the move. There's one thing that might slow you down: gas prices. They're at the highest level in nearly seven years! But before you put the brakes on your road trip, Consumer Reports has some tips to fine-tune your driving to maximize fuel economy and ease the squeeze on your wallet.
CarsPosted by
WestfairOnline

Stop & Shop to install electric vehicle chargers at stores

Stop & Shop said it will begin installing Volta Industries’ electric vehicle charging stations at its stores across the Northeast. The supermarket chain has installed five stations in four of the five states it serves, including a Connecticut unit in Willimantic, and plans to have 50 additional stations in place by the end of the year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy