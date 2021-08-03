Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Hudson
(HUDSON, NY) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.15 in the greater Hudson area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Hudson area went to Sunoco at 188 Fairview Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.24, at Stewart's Shops at 8 W Bridge St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.18, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$3.52
$3.87
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.75
$3.24
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
