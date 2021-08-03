Survey of Farmville diesel prices reveals $0.10 savings at cheapest station
(FARMVILLE, VA) Savings of as much as $0.10 per gallon on diesel were available in the Farmville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Farmville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Valero at 401 W Third St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Murphy USA at 1804 Peery Dr.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.02, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.30
$3.61
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.30
$3.61
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.15
$3.47
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.05
$3.56
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.80
$3.10
$3.43
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
