Survey of Farmville diesel prices reveals $0.10 savings at cheapest station

(FARMVILLE, VA) Savings of as much as $0.10 per gallon on diesel were available in the Farmville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Farmville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Valero at 401 W Third St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Murphy USA at 1804 Peery Dr.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.02, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Valero 401 W Third St, Farmville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.30 $ 3.61 $ 2.99

Marathon 501 E Third St, Farmville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.30 $ 3.61 $ 2.99

Valero 1999 S Main St, Farmville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.15 $ 3.47 $ 2.99

Exxon 3810 W Third St, Farmville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Exxon 23182 Prince Edward Hwy, Rice

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.05 $ 3.56 $ 2.99

Murphy USA 1804 Peery Dr, Farmville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ 3.10 $ 3.43 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.