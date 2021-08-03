Congress fails to pass eviction moratorium extension, but homeowners and renters still have options
Congress failed to pass a bill over the weekend that would have extended federal eviction protections past their July 31 deadline. This comes after the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), Federal Housing Administration (FHA) and the Department of Veterans Affairs each announced last week that their coronavirus pandemic-driven eviction moratoria will be extended through Sept. 30, 2021. The extensions will protect those in homes with federally backed mortgages and government-sponsored rent programs.www.fox6now.com
