Congress fails to pass eviction moratorium extension, but homeowners and renters still have options

By Kelsey Ramirez
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongress failed to pass a bill over the weekend that would have extended federal eviction protections past their July 31 deadline. This comes after the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), Federal Housing Administration (FHA) and the Department of Veterans Affairs each announced last week that their coronavirus pandemic-driven eviction moratoria will be extended through Sept. 30, 2021. The extensions will protect those in homes with federally backed mortgages and government-sponsored rent programs.

Related
House RentHuffingtonPost

The Eviction Moratorium Will Continue, But Extra Unemployment Benefits Will Not

Spurred by protests from congressional Democrats, the Biden administration extended a moratorium on evictions for renters whose livelihoods have been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. The 60-day continuation of the eviction ban is partly a recognition that the pandemic isn’t over, with virus variants still surging among the unvaccinated. But...
HomelessQuad-Cities Times

Column: No more extensions on eviction moratoriums

President Joe Biden’s decision to bypass Congress and extend the moratorium on evictions for two more months may be unconstitutional, but as a practical matter, keeping it in place through September is reasonable. It will give states and localities time to distribute unspent pandemic relief funds to renters. Then it...
House Rentmarketplace.org

Millions of renters could face eviction as moratorium ends

The federal eviction moratorium put in place at the height of the pandemic is about to end. According to a new report from the Aspen Institute, more than 15 million people live in households that are behind on their rent. At least half of those renters are expecting eviction notices...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

Sen. Warren & Congresswoman Pressley Press Biden Administration To Cancel $50,000 in Student Loans

WASHINGTON, D.C. – United States Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and Representative Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) today, August 6, released the following statement on President Biden’s administration extending the pause on federally-held student loan payments:. “We’re pleased the Biden administration has heeded our call to extend...
Columbia, SCwach.com

Renters, landlords impacted as eviction moratorium expires

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) – No place to live - that could be the reality for thousands of families across South Carolina soon, when the CDC’s eviction moratorium ends. But residents aren’t the only ones being impacted by this. “We’ve been lucky enough to have a variety of moratoriums in place...
Irving, TXhngn.com

$2,000 Extra Stimulus Checks Will Be Given to Americans, Will You Qualify?

Struggling Americans in some states in the country will receive extra Stimulus Checks up to $2,000 in the upcoming weeks. In a recently published article in The Sun, A proposal to offer a $2,000 incentive to teachers who intend to return to class in the autumn was accepted by a school board in Irving, Texas. Officials want to express their gratitude to employees who have persevered in the face of the global pandemic.
Congress & Courtstalesbuzz.com

Senate on Saturday broke the filibuster, clearing the 60-vote threshold to advance the plan for final passage

President Biden on Saturday gave a final push for the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package as the Senate reconvened to advance the measure. Driving the news: The Senate on Saturday broke the filibuster, clearing the 60-vote threshold to advance the plan for final passage, after which it will head to the House. It is not clear when the final Senate vote will take place.

