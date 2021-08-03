Local price review shows diesel prices around Scottsbluff

(SCOTTSBLUFF, NE) You could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on diesel in Scottsbluff, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Scottsbluff area on Tuesday, found that Loaf 'n Jug at 2015 10Th Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.25 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Stage Coach Stop at 320 M St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.27, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Loaf 'n Jug 2015 10Th St, Gering

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Maverik 920 W. 36Th Street, Scottsbluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ 3.30 $ 3.50 $ 3.26

Stage Coach Stop 320 M St, Gering

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 3.29 card card $ -- $ -- $ 3.39 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.