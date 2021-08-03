Cancel
Scottsbluff, NE

Local price review shows diesel prices around Scottsbluff

Scottsbluff News Alert
Scottsbluff News Alert
 3 days ago
(SCOTTSBLUFF, NE) You could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on diesel in Scottsbluff, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Scottsbluff area on Tuesday, found that Loaf 'n Jug at 2015 10Th Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.25 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Stage Coach Stop at 320 M St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.27, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Loaf 'n Jug

2015 10Th St, Gering
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.25

Maverik

920 W. 36Th Street, Scottsbluff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.10
$3.30
$3.50
$3.26

Stage Coach Stop

320 M St, Gering
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$3.29
$3.39
$3.29
card
card$--
$--
$3.39
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Scottsbluff News Alert

Scottsbluff News Alert

Scottsbluff, NE
With Scottsbluff News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

