Local price review shows diesel prices around Scottsbluff
(SCOTTSBLUFF, NE) You could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on diesel in Scottsbluff, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Scottsbluff area on Tuesday, found that Loaf 'n Jug at 2015 10Th Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.25 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Stage Coach Stop at 320 M St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.27, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.10
$3.30
$3.50
$3.26
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$3.29
$3.39
$3.29
|card
card$--
$--
$3.39
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
