Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Hutchinson
(HUTCHINSON, MN) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.07 in the greater Hutchinson area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Hutchinson area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.96, at Speedway at 640 Mn-7 E. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.03, listed at Kwik Trip at 10 Denver Ave Sw .
The average price across the greater Hutchinson area was $2.99, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.16
$3.36
$3.01
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.69
$3.03
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
