Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Hutchinson

(HUTCHINSON, MN) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.07 in the greater Hutchinson area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Hutchinson area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.96, at Speedway at 640 Mn-7 E. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.03, listed at Kwik Trip at 10 Denver Ave Sw .

The average price across the greater Hutchinson area was $2.99, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Speedway 640 Mn-7 E, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ 2.96

Holiday 1016 Mn-15 S, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.98

Casey's 510 Hwy 7 E, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Speedway 1210 Mn-7 W, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ 3.36 $ 3.01

Kwik Trip 10 Denver Ave Sw , Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.03

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.