Price check: Diesel prices around Williston
(WILLISTON, ND) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.14 depending on where in Williston they fuel up.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Williston area on Tuesday, found that Cash Wise Express at 300 11Th St Whad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.15 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Holiday at 118 Chandler Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29
The average price across the greater Williston area was $3.20, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.05
$--
$--
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.44
$3.69
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.10
$3.35
$3.65
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0