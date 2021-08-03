Price check: Diesel prices around Williston

(WILLISTON, ND) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.14 depending on where in Williston they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Williston area on Tuesday, found that Cash Wise Express at 300 11Th St Whad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.15 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Holiday at 118 Chandler Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

The average price across the greater Williston area was $3.20, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Cash Wise Express 300 11Th St W, Williston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

M & H 1021 2Nd Ave W, Williston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.17

Mobil 1621 2Nd Ave W, Williston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.17

Sinclair 1720 2Nd Ave W, Williston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.17

Mobil 1201 E Broadway, Williston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.44 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Kum & Go 910 11Th St E, Williston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.