Diesel lookout: $0.05 savings at cheapest Bellefontaine station

(BELLEFONTAINE, OH) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.05 depending on where in Bellefontaine they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Bellefontaine area went to Speedway at 329 S Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.3 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.35, at Kroger at 2131 S Main St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Bellefontaine area was $3.32, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Speedway 329 S Main St, Bellefontaine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.38 $ 3.55 $ 3.30

Speedway 600 E Sandusky Ave, Bellefontaine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.30

Casey's 1104 S Main St, Bellefontaine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.30

RD Holder Oil Co 706 W Sandusky Ave, Bellefontaine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ 3.33

Kroger 2131 S Main St, Bellefontaine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.61 $ 3.35

Murphy USA 200 Gunntown Rd, Bellefontaine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.