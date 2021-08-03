Diesel lookout: $0.05 savings at cheapest Bellefontaine station
(BELLEFONTAINE, OH) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.05 depending on where in Bellefontaine they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Bellefontaine area went to Speedway at 329 S Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.3 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.35, at Kroger at 2131 S Main St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Bellefontaine area was $3.32, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.38
$3.55
$3.30
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.24
$3.54
$3.30
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$3.79
$3.30
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$--
$--
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.61
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$3.35
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0