Bellefontaine, OH

Diesel lookout: $0.05 savings at cheapest Bellefontaine station

Posted by 
Bellefontaine Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LVIpP_0bGLHnTD00

(BELLEFONTAINE, OH) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.05 depending on where in Bellefontaine they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Bellefontaine area went to Speedway at 329 S Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.3 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.35, at Kroger at 2131 S Main St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Bellefontaine area was $3.32, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Speedway

329 S Main St, Bellefontaine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.38
$3.55
$3.30

Speedway

600 E Sandusky Ave, Bellefontaine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.24
$3.54
$3.30

Casey's

1104 S Main St, Bellefontaine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$3.79
$3.30

RD Holder Oil Co

706 W Sandusky Ave, Bellefontaine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$--
$--
$3.33

Kroger

2131 S Main St, Bellefontaine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.61
$3.35

Murphy USA

200 Gunntown Rd, Bellefontaine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Bellefontaine Journal

Bellefontaine Journal

Bellefontaine, OH
ABOUT

With Bellefontaine Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

