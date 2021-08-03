Local price review shows diesel prices around Mitchell

(MITCHELL, SD) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.11 depending on where in Mitchell they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Mitchell area on Tuesday, found that M & H at 201 W Havens Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.04 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Casey's at 100 S Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.15

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

M & H 201 W Havens St, Mitchell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.04

County Fair Food & Fuel 1012 W Havens St, Mitchell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.04

Sinclair 1527 W Havens St, Mitchell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Cenex 1700 W Havens St, Mitchell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Holiday 1821 S Burr St , Mitchell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.09

Sinclair 1610 S Burr St, Mitchell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.09 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.