Mitchell, SD

Local price review shows diesel prices around Mitchell

Posted by 
Mitchell Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LmkVj_0bGLHlhl00

(MITCHELL, SD) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.11 depending on where in Mitchell they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Mitchell area on Tuesday, found that M & H at 201 W Havens Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.04 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Casey's at 100 S Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.15

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

M & H

201 W Havens St, Mitchell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.39
$3.04

County Fair Food & Fuel

1012 W Havens St, Mitchell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$2.99
$--
$3.04

Sinclair

1527 W Havens St, Mitchell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

Cenex

1700 W Havens St, Mitchell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

Holiday

1821 S Burr St , Mitchell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.54
$3.09

Sinclair

1610 S Burr St, Mitchell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.09
$3.59
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Mitchell Today

Mitchell, SD
