Local price review shows diesel prices around Mitchell
(MITCHELL, SD) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.11 depending on where in Mitchell they fuel up.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Mitchell area on Tuesday, found that M & H at 201 W Havens Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.04 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Casey's at 100 S Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.15
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.39
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$2.99
$--
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.54
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.09
$3.59
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
