Fergus Falls diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.19

(FERGUS FALLS, MN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.19 if you’re buying diesel in Fergus Falls, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Fergus Falls area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.05, at Casey's at 625 E Vernon Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.24, listed at ARCO at 1425 W Lincoln Ave.

The average price across the greater Fergus Falls area was $3.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Casey's 625 E Vernon Ave, Fergus Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Casey's 1232 N Union Ave, Fergus Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Fleet Farm 2002 W Lincoln Ave, Fergus Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Little Chief Outpost 1603 Pebble Lk Rd, Fergus Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Tesoro 22518 Big Chief Rd, Fergus Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

ARCO 1425 W Lincoln Ave, Fergus Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.