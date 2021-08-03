Fergus Falls diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.19
(FERGUS FALLS, MN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.19 if you’re buying diesel in Fergus Falls, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Fergus Falls area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.05, at Casey's at 625 E Vernon Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.24, listed at ARCO at 1425 W Lincoln Ave.
The average price across the greater Fergus Falls area was $3.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.59
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.24
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
