Warren, PA

Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Warren's cheapest

Warren Today
Warren Today
 3 days ago
(WARREN, PA) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Warren area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Warren area on Tuesday, found that Sheetz at 2425 Market Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.59 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sheetz at 2425 Market St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.59

The average price across the greater Warren area was $3.59, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sheetz

2425 Market St, Warren
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.65
$4.05
$3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Warren Today

Warren Today

Warren, PA
With Warren Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

