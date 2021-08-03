Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Silver City stations charging $0.15 extra

(SILVER CITY, NM) Savings of as much as $0.15 per gallon on diesel were available in the Silver City area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Silver City area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Ram at 1929 Pinos Altos Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.04, listed at USA Gasoline at 2501 Us-180 E.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.96, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Ram 1929 Pinos Altos Rd, Silver City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

USA Gasoline 2501 Us-180 E, Silver City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.