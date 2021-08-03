Cancel
Silver City, NM

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Silver City stations charging $0.15 extra

Posted by 
Silver City News Watch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YS9q8_0bGLHXIT00

(SILVER CITY, NM) Savings of as much as $0.15 per gallon on diesel were available in the Silver City area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Silver City area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Ram at 1929 Pinos Altos Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.04, listed at USA Gasoline at 2501 Us-180 E.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.96, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Ram

1929 Pinos Altos Rd, Silver City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.89

USA Gasoline

2501 Us-180 E, Silver City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Silver City News Watch

Silver City, NM
49
Followers
115
Post
6K+
Views
With Silver City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

