Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Silver City stations charging $0.15 extra
(SILVER CITY, NM) Savings of as much as $0.15 per gallon on diesel were available in the Silver City area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Silver City area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Ram at 1929 Pinos Altos Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.04, listed at USA Gasoline at 2501 Us-180 E.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.96, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.04
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
