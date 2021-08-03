Fun, tasty experiment kids can try at home

Food Network Magazine's Maile Carpenter, joined us to share a recipe for Whoopie Pies from her new book, "The Big, Fun Kids Baking Book"!. This collection is packed with tons of recipes for easy sweets and treats, designed with young cooks in mind and triple tested by the chefs in Food Network Kitchen. Kids will get all the info they need to make their favorite desserts: muffins and quick breads, brownies and bars, cookies, cupcakes, sheet cakes, and more. The recipes are simple to follow and totally foolproof, and each one comes with a color photo and pro tips to help junior chefs get started in the kitchen.
