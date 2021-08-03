Sterling diesel price check shows where to save $0.19 per gallon
(STERLING, CO) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.19 if you’re buying diesel in Sterling, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Sterling area on Tuesday, found that Gasamat at 1001 W Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.21 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Valero at 1912 Us-6, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.4
The average price across the greater Sterling area was $3.30, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.38
$3.55
$3.21
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$--
$3.83
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$3.54
$3.74
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.41
$3.68
$3.40
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
