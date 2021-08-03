Sterling diesel price check shows where to save $0.19 per gallon

(STERLING, CO) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.19 if you’re buying diesel in Sterling, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Sterling area on Tuesday, found that Gasamat at 1001 W Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.21 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Valero at 1912 Us-6, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.4

The average price across the greater Sterling area was $3.30, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Gasamat 1001 W Main St, Sterling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.38 $ 3.55 $ 3.21

HR Tire 420 E Chestnut St, Sterling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ -- $ 3.83 $ 3.24

Reata Travel Stop 2170 E Chestnut St, Sterling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ 3.74 $ 3.34

Valero 1912 Us-6, Sterling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.41 $ 3.68 $ 3.40

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.