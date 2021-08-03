Cancel
Sterling, CO

Sterling diesel price check shows where to save $0.19 per gallon

Sterling Post
Sterling Post
 3 days ago
(STERLING, CO) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.19 if you’re buying diesel in Sterling, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Sterling area on Tuesday, found that Gasamat at 1001 W Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.21 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Valero at 1912 Us-6, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.4

The average price across the greater Sterling area was $3.30, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Gasamat

1001 W Main St, Sterling
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.38
$3.55
$3.21

HR Tire

420 E Chestnut St, Sterling
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$--
$3.83
$3.24

Reata Travel Stop

2170 E Chestnut St, Sterling
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$3.54
$3.74
$3.34

Valero

1912 Us-6, Sterling
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.41
$3.68
$3.40

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Sterling Post

Sterling Post

Sterling, CO
