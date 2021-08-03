Cancel
Yankton, SD

Yankton diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.10

Posted by 
Yankton Digest
 3 days ago
(YANKTON, SD) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Yankton area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Yankton area went to Sinclair at 1207 E Sd-50, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Southgate 66 at 303 W 2Nd St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.04, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sinclair

1207 E Sd-50, Yankton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

Local

30649 Us-81, Yankton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$2.88
$--
$2.99

Casey's

2300 Broadway Ave, Yankton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.44
$3.04

Shell

2404 E Sd-50, Yankton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.04

Hy-Vee

2110 Broadway St, Yankton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$2.99
$3.54
$3.05

Shamrock

3004 E Sd-50, Yankton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Yankton Digest

Yankton, SD
ABOUT

With Yankton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

