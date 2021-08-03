Yankton diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.10

(YANKTON, SD) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Yankton area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Yankton area went to Sinclair at 1207 E Sd-50, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Southgate 66 at 303 W 2Nd St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.04, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sinclair 1207 E Sd-50, Yankton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Local 30649 Us-81, Yankton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ 2.88 $ -- $ 2.99

Casey's 2300 Broadway Ave, Yankton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.44 $ 3.04

Shell 2404 E Sd-50, Yankton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

Hy-Vee 2110 Broadway St, Yankton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 2.99 $ 3.54 $ 3.05

Shamrock 3004 E Sd-50, Yankton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.