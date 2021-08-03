Yankton diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.10
(YANKTON, SD) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Yankton area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Yankton area went to Sinclair at 1207 E Sd-50, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Southgate 66 at 303 W 2Nd St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.04, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$2.88
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.44
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$2.99
$3.54
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.05
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0