Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Marianna

(MARIANNA, FL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.90 if you’re buying diesel in Marianna, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Marianna area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.69, at McCoy's Food Mart at 2823 S Jefferson St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.59, listed at Chevron at 2999 Jefferson St.

The average price across the greater Marianna area was $3.39, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

McCoy's Food Mart 2823 S Jefferson St, Marianna

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.07 $ 3.47 $ 2.69

Marathon 2000 Fl-71, Marianna

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ 3.99 $ 3.09

Pilot 2209 Fl-71 S , Marianna

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ 3.95 $ 3.39 card card $ 3.01 $ 3.46 $ 3.84 $ 3.55

Murphy USA 2253 Fl-71, Marianna

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ 3.95 $ 3.55 card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.55

TA Travel Center 2112 Highway 71, Marianna

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.55 card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ 3.83 $ 3.55

Chevron 2999 Jefferson St, Marianna

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.