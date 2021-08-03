Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Marianna
(MARIANNA, FL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.90 if you’re buying diesel in Marianna, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Marianna area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.69, at McCoy's Food Mart at 2823 S Jefferson St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.59, listed at Chevron at 2999 Jefferson St.
The average price across the greater Marianna area was $3.39, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.07
$3.47
$2.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$3.99
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$3.95
$3.39
|card
card$3.01
$3.46
$3.84
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$3.95
$3.55
|card
card$2.97
$--
$3.49
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.55
|card
card$3.03
$--
$3.83
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.89
$3.99
$3.59
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
