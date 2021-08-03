Ontario diesel price check shows where to save $0.45 per gallon

(ONTARIO, OR) You could be saving up to $0.45 per gallon on diesel in Ontario, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Ontario area went to Love's Travel Stop at 1041 Nw Washington Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.44 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.89, at Sinclair at 324 E Idaho Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Ontario area was $3.81, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Love's Travel Stop 1041 Nw Washington Ave, Ontario

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.83 $ 4.13 $ 4.43 $ 3.44 card card $ 3.83 $ 4.05 $ 4.43 $ 3.80

Maverik 500 North Whitley, Fruitland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.79

Maverik 275 North 16Th Street, Payette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.79

Chevron 2001 Us-30 W, Fruitland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.93 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Pilot 653 E Idaho Ave, Ontario

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 3.95 $ 4.18 $ 3.81 card card $ 3.83 $ 4.13 $ 4.38 $ 3.85

Sinclair 820 Nw 16Th St, Fruitland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.91 $ 3.98 $ 4.13 $ 3.83

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.