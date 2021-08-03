Ontario diesel price check shows where to save $0.45 per gallon
(ONTARIO, OR) You could be saving up to $0.45 per gallon on diesel in Ontario, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Ontario area went to Love's Travel Stop at 1041 Nw Washington Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.44 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.89, at Sinclair at 324 E Idaho Ave, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Ontario area was $3.81, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.83
$4.13
$4.43
$3.44
|card
card$3.83
$4.05
$4.43
$3.80
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$3.99
$4.19
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$3.99
$4.19
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.93
$--
$--
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$3.95
$4.18
$3.81
|card
card$3.83
$4.13
$4.38
$3.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.91
$3.98
$4.13
$3.83
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
