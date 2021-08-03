Cancel
Ontario, OR

Ontario diesel price check shows where to save $0.45 per gallon

Ontario Times
 3 days ago
(ONTARIO, OR) You could be saving up to $0.45 per gallon on diesel in Ontario, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Ontario area went to Love's Travel Stop at 1041 Nw Washington Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.44 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.89, at Sinclair at 324 E Idaho Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Ontario area was $3.81, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Love's Travel Stop

1041 Nw Washington Ave, Ontario
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.83
$4.13
$4.43
$3.44
card
card$3.83
$4.05
$4.43
$3.80

Maverik

500 North Whitley, Fruitland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$3.99
$4.19
$3.79

Maverik

275 North 16Th Street, Payette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$3.99
$4.19
$3.79

Chevron

2001 Us-30 W, Fruitland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.93
$--
$--
$3.79

Pilot

653 E Idaho Ave, Ontario
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$3.95
$4.18
$3.81
card
card$3.83
$4.13
$4.38
$3.85

Sinclair

820 Nw 16Th St, Fruitland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.91
$3.98
$4.13
$3.83

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

