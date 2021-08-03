Local price review shows diesel prices around Connellsville
(CONNELLSVILLE, PA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.14 in the greater Connellsville area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Connellsville area on Tuesday, found that Speedy Meedy's at 1697 University Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.51 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BFS at 1980 University Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.65
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.56, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$3.51
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.95
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.50
$3.75
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.50
$3.75
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.85
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.85
$3.65
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0