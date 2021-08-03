Local price review shows diesel prices around Connellsville

(CONNELLSVILLE, PA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.14 in the greater Connellsville area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Connellsville area on Tuesday, found that Speedy Meedy's at 1697 University Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.51 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BFS at 1980 University Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.65

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.56, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Speedy Meedy's 1697 University Dr, Dunbar

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.51

Sheetz 1002 W Crawford Ave, Connellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ 3.55

Sunoco 2506 Memorial Blvd, Connellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.50 $ 3.75 $ 3.55

Sunoco 2561 Memorial Blvd, Connellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.50 $ 3.75 $ 3.55

Sheetz 2601 Memorial Blvd, Connellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.55

BFS 1980 University Dr, Lemont Furnace

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.65

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.