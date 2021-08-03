Cancel
Austin, MN

Austin diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.05

Austin News Flash
Austin News Flash
 3 days ago
(AUSTIN, MN) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.05 depending on where in Austin they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Austin area went to BP at 3011 Oakland Ave W, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.14 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Kwik Trip at 1401 4Th St Nw, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Austin area was $3.18, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

BP

3011 Oakland Ave W, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.14

Kwik Trip

1401 4Th St Nw, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$--
$3.19

Kwik Trip

1300 14Th St Nw, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$3.19

Kwik Trip

1509 10Th Pl Ne, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$3.19

Casey's

170212 Th St Sw, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$3.19

Freeborn County Coop

21604 Mn-56, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Austin News Flash

Austin News Flash

Austin, MN
