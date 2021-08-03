Austin diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.05

(AUSTIN, MN) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.05 depending on where in Austin they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Austin area went to BP at 3011 Oakland Ave W, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.14 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Kwik Trip at 1401 4Th St Nw, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Austin area was $3.18, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

BP 3011 Oakland Ave W, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Kwik Trip 1401 4Th St Nw, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.19

Kwik Trip 1300 14Th St Nw, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Kwik Trip 1509 10Th Pl Ne, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Casey's 170212 Th St Sw, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Freeborn County Coop 21604 Mn-56, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.