Austin diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.05
(AUSTIN, MN) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.05 depending on where in Austin they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Austin area went to BP at 3011 Oakland Ave W, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.14 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Kwik Trip at 1401 4Th St Nw, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Austin area was $3.18, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
