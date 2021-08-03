Riverton diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.16
(RIVERTON, WY) You could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on diesel in Riverton, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Riverton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.58, at Cenex at 1157 N Federal Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.74, listed at Sinclair at 819 S Federal Blvd.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.68, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.43
$3.60
$3.98
$3.58
|card
card$3.43
$3.60
$3.98
$3.58
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.54
$--
$--
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.59
$3.89
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.69
$3.89
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.74
|card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$3.74
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
