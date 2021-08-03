Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverton, WY

Riverton diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.16

Posted by 
Riverton Bulletin
Riverton Bulletin
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rKpQA_0bGLGsSZ00

(RIVERTON, WY) You could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on diesel in Riverton, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Riverton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.58, at Cenex at 1157 N Federal Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.74, listed at Sinclair at 819 S Federal Blvd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.68, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Cenex

1157 N Federal Blvd, Riverton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.43
$3.60
$3.98
$3.58
card
card$3.43
$3.60
$3.98
$3.58

Loaf 'N Jug

305 N Federal Blvd, Riverton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.54
$--
$--
$3.69

Spirit

912 W Main St, Riverton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.59
$3.89
$3.69

Maverik

1604 W. Main, Riverton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.69
$3.89
$3.69

Sinclair

819 S Federal Blvd, Riverton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.74

Sinclair

901 W Main St, Riverton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.74
card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$3.74

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Riverton Bulletin

Riverton Bulletin

Riverton, WY
21
Followers
127
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Riverton Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sinclair, WY
Local
Wyoming Traffic
City
Riverton, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Check#Gas Prices#Cenex#1157 N Federal Blvd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Powell, WYPowell Tribune

Subdivision notice

Arnold and Vicki Mollett are requesting a permit for a Minor Subdivision comprising of 5 Lots ranging in size between 4 and 5 acres, for residential use, totaling between 20 and 25 acres. This property is zoned General Residential Powell (GR-P). This proposed subdivision is located on Lane 14, and is within Lot 50-U, Resurvey T.54N., R.100W. of the 6th P.M., Park County, WY.
Milpitas, CAPosted by
The Milpitas Dispatch

Milpitas diesel price check reveals $0.93 savings at cheapest station

(MILPITAS, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.93 in the greater Milpitas area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Milpitas area on Tuesday, found that City Gas Milpitas at 10 N Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.06 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Gas & Shop at 1590 Mckee Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.99.
Pleasanton, CAPosted by
Tri-Valley Tribune

Pleasanton diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.65

(PLEASANTON, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.65 if you’re buying diesel in Pleasanton, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Pleasanton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.04, at Marathon at 160 Holmes St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.69, listed at Chevron at 1051 Airway Blvd.

Comments / 0

Community Policy