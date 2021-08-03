Riverton diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.16

(RIVERTON, WY) You could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on diesel in Riverton, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Riverton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.58, at Cenex at 1157 N Federal Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.74, listed at Sinclair at 819 S Federal Blvd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.68, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Cenex 1157 N Federal Blvd, Riverton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.43 $ 3.60 $ 3.98 $ 3.58 card card $ 3.43 $ 3.60 $ 3.98 $ 3.58

Loaf 'N Jug 305 N Federal Blvd, Riverton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.54 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

Spirit 912 W Main St, Riverton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.69

Maverik 1604 W. Main, Riverton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.69

Sinclair 819 S Federal Blvd, Riverton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.74

Sinclair 901 W Main St, Riverton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.74 card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ 3.74

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.