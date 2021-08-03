Diesel survey: Hereford's cheapest station

(HEREFORD, TX) You could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on diesel in Hereford, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Hereford area on Tuesday, found that United Express at 522 N 25 Mile Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.83 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 901 W 1St St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

The average price across the greater Hereford area was $2.98, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

United Express 522 N 25 Mile Ave, Hereford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.83

Murphy USA 625 N 25 Mile Ave, Hereford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.29 $ 2.83

Phillips 66 830 S 25 Mile Ave, Hereford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.84

Sinclair 301 N 25 Mile Ave, Hereford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Love's Travel Stop 901 W 1St St, Hereford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.74 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.14 card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 3.19

Stripes 2901 E 1St St, Hereford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.