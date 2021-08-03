Cancel
Hereford, TX

Diesel survey: Hereford's cheapest station

Hereford Dispatch
 3 days ago
(HEREFORD, TX) You could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on diesel in Hereford, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Hereford area on Tuesday, found that United Express at 522 N 25 Mile Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.83 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 901 W 1St St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

The average price across the greater Hereford area was $2.98, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

United Express

522 N 25 Mile Ave, Hereford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.83

Murphy USA

625 N 25 Mile Ave, Hereford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$3.29
$2.83

Phillips 66

830 S 25 Mile Ave, Hereford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.84

Sinclair

301 N 25 Mile Ave, Hereford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.89

Love's Travel Stop

901 W 1St St, Hereford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.74
$3.09
$3.39
$3.14
card
card$2.74
$--
$3.39
$3.19

Stripes

2901 E 1St St, Hereford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Hereford, TX
