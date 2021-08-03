Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Coalinga

(COALINGA, CA) You could be saving up to $0.74 per gallon on diesel in Coalinga, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Coalinga area went to Fastrip at 296 E Elm Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.85 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.59, at Chevron at 307 W Elm Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.06, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Fastrip 296 E Elm Ave, Coalinga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.91 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.85 card card $ 4.03 $ 4.21 $ 4.31 $ 3.97

Valley Gas 600 E Elm Ave, Coalinga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 3.89 card card $ -- $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 3.99

Chevron 307 W Elm Ave, Coalinga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ -- $ 5.09 $ 4.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.