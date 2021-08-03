Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Coalinga
(COALINGA, CA) You could be saving up to $0.74 per gallon on diesel in Coalinga, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Coalinga area went to Fastrip at 296 E Elm Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.85 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.59, at Chevron at 307 W Elm Ave, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.06, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.91
$4.09
$4.19
$3.85
|card
card$4.03
$4.21
$4.31
$3.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.95
$4.15
$4.35
$3.89
|card
card$--
$4.25
$4.45
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.79
$--
$5.09
$4.59
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
