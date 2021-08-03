Local price review shows Gaylord diesel price, cheapest station

(GAYLORD, MI) Savings of as much as $0.15 per gallon on diesel were available in the Gaylord area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Gaylord area went to Murphy USA at 859 Edelweiss Village Pkwy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.14 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Speedway at 730 W Main St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Gaylord area was $3.20, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA 859 Edelweiss Village Pkwy, Gaylord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Marathon 502 S Otsego Ave, Gaylord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Family Fare 835 W Main St, Gaylord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ 3.19

Shell 1025 W Main St, Gaylord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.19

Marathon 1041 W Main St, Gaylord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Sunoco 1260 W Main St, Gaylord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.