Local price review shows Gaylord diesel price, cheapest station
(GAYLORD, MI) Savings of as much as $0.15 per gallon on diesel were available in the Gaylord area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Gaylord area went to Murphy USA at 859 Edelweiss Village Pkwy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.14 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Speedway at 730 W Main St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Gaylord area was $3.20, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.28
$3.58
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.29
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
