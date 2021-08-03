Survey of Sault Sainte Marie diesel prices shows where to save $191.81 per gallon
(SAULT SAINTE MARIE, MI) The price of diesel varies by as much as $191.81 in the greater Sault Sainte Marie area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Sault Sainte Marie area on Tuesday, found that Krist at 901 W Easterday Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.29 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Esso at 207 Wellington St W, which listed a per-gallon price of $195.1
The average price across the greater Sault Sainte Marie area was $98.31, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0