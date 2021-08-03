Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Safford
(SAFFORD, AZ) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.28 in the greater Safford area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Safford area went to Speedway at 300 E Us-70, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.87 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.15, at Circle K at 1542 E Us-70, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Safford area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.21
$3.59
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.31
$3.53
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.21
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.31
$3.59
$3.15
|card
card$2.99
$3.31
$3.59
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
