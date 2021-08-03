Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Safford

(SAFFORD, AZ) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.28 in the greater Safford area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Safford area went to Speedway at 300 E Us-70, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.87 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.15, at Circle K at 1542 E Us-70, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Safford area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Speedway 300 E Us-70, Safford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.21 $ 3.59 $ 2.87

Speedway 2946 W Thatcher Blvd, Thatcher

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.03

Speedway 750 S 8Th Ave, Safford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.31 $ 3.53 $ 3.09

Speedway 1780 W Thatcher Blvd, Safford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.21 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Chevron 2371 W Thatcher Blvd, Thatcher

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Circle K 1542 E Us-70, Safford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.31 $ 3.59 $ 3.15 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.31 $ 3.59 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.