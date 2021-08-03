Cancel
Safford, AZ

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Safford

Safford Voice
Safford Voice
 3 days ago
(SAFFORD, AZ) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.28 in the greater Safford area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Safford area went to Speedway at 300 E Us-70, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.87 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.15, at Circle K at 1542 E Us-70, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Safford area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Speedway

300 E Us-70, Safford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.21
$3.59
$2.87

Speedway

2946 W Thatcher Blvd, Thatcher
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.03

Speedway

750 S 8Th Ave, Safford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.31
$3.53
$3.09

Speedway

1780 W Thatcher Blvd, Safford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.21
$3.49
$3.09

Chevron

2371 W Thatcher Blvd, Thatcher
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.09

Circle K

1542 E Us-70, Safford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.31
$3.59
$3.15
card
card$2.99
$3.31
$3.59
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Safford Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

