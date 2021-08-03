Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Great Bend

(GREAT BEND, KS) You could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon on diesel in Great Bend, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Great Bend area on Tuesday, found that Love's Country Store at 1221 10Th Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Country Store at 1221 10Th St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.2

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.12, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Love's Country Store 1221 10Th St, Great Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.20 card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 3.09

Cenex 207 Main St, Great Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Dillons 4107 10Th St, Great Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.