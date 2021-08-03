Cancel
Beeville Journal

Beeville diesel prices: $0.06/gallon savings at Beeville's cheapest station

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hfCq_0bGLGfEM00

(BEEVILLE, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.06 depending on where in Beeville they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Beeville area on Tuesday, found that Stripes at 1620 Fm-351 Ehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.83 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Valero at 1510 N Saint Marys St, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.89

The average price across the greater Beeville area was $2.86, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Stripes

1620 Fm-351 E, Beeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.67
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.83

Murphy USA

500 E Fm-351, Beeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$2.84

Shell

1200 W Corpus Christi St, Beeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.87

Valero

2501 N St Marys St, Beeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.09
$3.39
$2.88

Valero

1510 N Saint Marys St, Beeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Beeville, TX
With Beeville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

