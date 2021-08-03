Beeville diesel prices: $0.06/gallon savings at Beeville's cheapest station

(BEEVILLE, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.06 depending on where in Beeville they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Beeville area on Tuesday, found that Stripes at 1620 Fm-351 Ehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.83 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Valero at 1510 N Saint Marys St, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.89

The average price across the greater Beeville area was $2.86, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Stripes 1620 Fm-351 E, Beeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.83

Murphy USA 500 E Fm-351, Beeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.84

Shell 1200 W Corpus Christi St, Beeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.87

Valero 2501 N St Marys St, Beeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.88

Valero 1510 N Saint Marys St, Beeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.