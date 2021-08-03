Beeville diesel prices: $0.06/gallon savings at Beeville's cheapest station
(BEEVILLE, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.06 depending on where in Beeville they fuel up.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Beeville area on Tuesday, found that Stripes at 1620 Fm-351 Ehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.83 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Valero at 1510 N Saint Marys St, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.89
The average price across the greater Beeville area was $2.86, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.67
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$2.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$3.09
$3.39
$2.88
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
