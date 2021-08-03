Live Video of Mayor & Commission Regular Session Online & on ACTV

Video of the Mayor & Commission Regular Session on August 3, 2021 will be available live online (or at www.accgov.com/videos) and broadcast live on ACTV Cable Channel 180.

The video of the meeting will also be available on-demand online at www.accgov.com/videos no later than two business days after the meeting and will be rebroadcast on ACTV at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and at 3:00 p.m. on Sundays. For more information about ACTV, visit www.accgov.com/actv.