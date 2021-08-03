Diesel: Sturgis's cheapest, according to survey
(STURGIS, MI) Savings of as much as $0.36 per gallon on diesel were available in the Sturgis area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Sturgis area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Marathon at 1640 E Chicago Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.35, listed at BP at 5445 North State Road 9.
The average price across the greater Sturgis area was $3.25, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$--
$3.52
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.44
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.11
$3.41
$3.28
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.11
$3.41
$3.28
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
