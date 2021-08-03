Cancel
Sturgis, MI

Diesel: Sturgis's cheapest, according to survey

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PmKi7_0bGLGdSu00

(STURGIS, MI) Savings of as much as $0.36 per gallon on diesel were available in the Sturgis area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Sturgis area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Marathon at 1640 E Chicago Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.35, listed at BP at 5445 North State Road 9.

The average price across the greater Sturgis area was $3.25, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Marathon

1640 E Chicago Rd, Sturgis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$--
$3.52
$2.99

CITGO

25024 Us-12, Sturgis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.44
$3.19

Marathon

0050 W 750 N, Howe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$--
$3.19

BP

1159 N Nottawa St, Sturgis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.25

Meijer

1174 S Centerville Rd, Sturgis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.11
$3.41
$3.28

Murphy USA

1450 S Centerville Rd, Sturgis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.11
$3.41
$3.28

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Sturgis, MI
ABOUT

With Sturgis Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Gas Prices#Mi Rrb Savings#Bp
