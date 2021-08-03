Diesel: Sturgis's cheapest, according to survey

(STURGIS, MI) Savings of as much as $0.36 per gallon on diesel were available in the Sturgis area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Sturgis area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Marathon at 1640 E Chicago Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.35, listed at BP at 5445 North State Road 9.

The average price across the greater Sturgis area was $3.25, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Marathon 1640 E Chicago Rd, Sturgis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ 3.52 $ 2.99

CITGO 25024 Us-12, Sturgis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.19

Marathon 0050 W 750 N, Howe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.19

BP 1159 N Nottawa St, Sturgis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Meijer 1174 S Centerville Rd, Sturgis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ 3.28

Murphy USA 1450 S Centerville Rd, Sturgis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ 3.28

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.