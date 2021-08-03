The Dalles diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.22 per gallon

(THE DALLES, OR) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.22 in the greater The Dalles area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the The Dalles area went to 76 at 301 W 3Rd St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.47 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.69, at Chevron at 3213 Brett Clodfelter Way, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.55, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

76 301 W 3Rd St, The Dalles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ 3.89 $ 3.47

West Second Food Mart 1433 W 2Nd St, The Dalles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ 3.47

Chevron 206 W 3Rd St, The Dalles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 3.49

Safeway 540 Mt Hood St, The Dalles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.61 $ 3.79 $ 3.94 $ 3.49 card card $ 3.71 $ 3.89 $ 4.04 $ 3.59

Fred Meyer 540 Cherry Heights Rd, The Dalles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.61 $ 3.76 $ 3.91 $ 3.49

76 353 Us-197, The Dalles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.67

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.