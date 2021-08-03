The Dalles diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.22 per gallon
(THE DALLES, OR) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.22 in the greater The Dalles area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the The Dalles area went to 76 at 301 W 3Rd St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.47 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.69, at Chevron at 3213 Brett Clodfelter Way, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.55, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$--
$3.89
$3.47
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$3.47
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$3.89
$3.99
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.61
$3.79
$3.94
$3.49
|card
card$3.71
$3.89
$4.04
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.61
$3.76
$3.91
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$3.99
$4.19
$3.67
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0