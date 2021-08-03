Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clanton, AL

Clanton diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.40 savings at cheapest station

Posted by 
Clanton News Alert
Clanton News Alert
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G7FqE_0bGLGRp400

(CLANTON, AL) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.40 depending on where in Clanton they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Clanton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Quick Stop at 3504 7Th St N. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Circle K at 2261 7Th St S.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.22, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Quick Stop

3504 7Th St N, Clanton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.99

Shell

2131 7Th St S, Clanton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.54
$3.15

Love's Travel Stop

300 Arby Dr, Clanton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.14
$3.49
$3.28
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.49
$3.28

Circle K

2261 7Th St S, Clanton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Clanton News Alert

Clanton News Alert

Clanton, AL
29
Followers
118
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Clanton News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Traffic
City
Clanton, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Circle K#Al Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
TrafficPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Can All Cars Use Premium Gas?

Age-old questions that have plagued scholars for generations: What’s the difference between regular and premium gas? Don’t all types of gasoline burn and drive pistons the same? Does premium gas help get a vehicle better fuel economy?. OK, it’s highly unlikely scholars have asked such questions, but you’d probably like...
Traffickentlive.news

Unleaded petrol changes could affect cars made before 2011

Drivers are being warned that some cars may not be compatible with new unleaded petrol which will be rolled out across filling stations later this summer. The standard (95 octane) petrol currently available in UK pumps will be replaced by the new E10 blend, which is compatible with all vehicles built after 2011, the Government's website states.
CarsCleanTechnica

Do Electric Vehicles Pollute As Much As Gas-Powered Ones?

No. The answer to the question posed in the title, “Do Electric Vehicles Pollute as Much as Gas-Powered Ones?” is unequivocally no. As electric vehicles have gained consumer interest and market share over the past decade, some studies have emerged to supposedly refute claims that EVs are better for the environment. The counter-argument went that something like, “EVs pollute because the energy needed to manufacture the ever-important battery — in additional to the emissions from electricity generation — makes EVs pollute worse than a gas-powered car.”
Traffictorquenews.com

Charging an Electric Vehicle In Public Can Cost Triple What Fueling Up A “Gas-Guzzler” Does

Public EV charging can be ridiculously expensive. Here is what we paid to add 34 miles to a new 2022 model year EV at an EVgo charger. Charging an electric vehicle in public can range in price from free to very expensive. When we recently charged a new 2022 Chevrolet Bolt at an EVgo DC fast charger (DCFC) in Bedford, NH, we discover the pricey end of the spectrum can be more than it would cost to fuel a "gas-guzzling" V8-powered muscle car.
Gas PriceOutdoor Life

Diesel vs. Gas Engines: Which Is Best for Your Hunting Truck?

Diesel trucks have always been popular among hunters and anglers because they can tow heavier loads, they’re more efficient, and they typically last longer than gas engines. The two main drawbacks of a diesel are the price you pay at the pump (which is actually competitive with gas prices right now), and the weight of the engine. Diesel engines are bigger, thus heavier, and that’s not always a good thing for outdoorsmen and women, especially in wet fields or mud-sucked two-tracks. Diesels are also louder, so some hunters think they are more apt to spook game than a gas-powered truck.
CarsTelegraph

Electric car owners wait ten years to recoup upfront costs

Electric car owners wait up to a decade to recoup high upfront costs, Which? has found, putting off a third of motorists. The consumer rights company compared petrol and electric versions of the same cars and found that despite the lower running costs, electric cars were still more expensive over less than six years.
CarsPosted by
Green Industry Pros

Diesel Engine Maintenance Tips for Peak Performance

There has been a major shift in the construction industry, with manufacturers making a push toward more electric and battery-powered equipment in order to promote greener, cleaner operation. This electrification trend hasn’t missed the engine manufacturers, who have had to deal with a host of expanded fuel options and stringent emissions regulations that require new and evolved technologies.
Buying Carsarcamax.com

Average monthly payment amounts for the 10 most commonly-leased cars

Average monthly payment amounts for the 10 most commonly-leased cars. Leasing is an auto industry shorthand term for a long-term rental of a new vehicle, a method often used by businesses that provide company cars for their employees. But leasing is incredibly popular in the consumer market as well. Experian reports 26.66% of all new vehicles were leased in the first quarter of 2021—down from 30.68% in the first quarter of 2020, before the coronavirus hit the U.S. economy and workforce. There are regional differences as well. The northeast United States leads the nation with 46.29% of new vehicles being leased. In the southern U.S., that number is just 15.87%.
Buying CarsLifehacker

Now Is the Time to Buy Out Your Leased Car

Normally, buying out the lease on your vehicle isn’t a great bargain. But then again, these aren’t normal times. With used car prices up more than 34% from the same time last year, you might be able to buy out your car lease for less than it’s selling on the market right now. In doing so, you could sell your car to dealers and pocket the difference. Here’s a look at how it works.
RetailShropshire Star

New longer-range MG5 EV goes on sale

Electric estate now offered with up to 250 miles of range. The MG5 EV range has been expanded to include a version with a larger battery. The electric estate was previously only available with a 214-mile range, though this existing model will continue to be sold ‘for the time-being’. In...
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

Used Ford Mustang Prices Have Substantially Increased From 2020

Used car prices have skyrocketed in recent months as the semiconductor chip shortage continues to wreak havoc on new vehicle inventory, leading to new records each and every month. Last month, the average used vehicle listing reached $25k for the first time ever, while even higher-mile used vehicles are selling for big money these days. However, some models are selling for greater premiums than others, and that includes the Lincoln Navigator, as Ford Authority reported yesterday, while used Ford Mustang prices are on the rise as well.
Carsjust-auto.com

Toyota launches new Aqua

Toyota has launched its all-new Aqua model in Japan. It follows the first-generation Aqua that was made at the Iwate Plant of Toyota Motor East Japan, Inc. (then, Kanto Auto Works, Ltd.) in 2011, the year of the Great East Japan Earthquake. With a “desire to greatly increase hybrid-vehicle familiarity”,...
BusinessPosted by
WITF

Used-car purchasers face high-price sticker shock

Government data indicates prices are helping to drive the nation's inflation rate. If you are in the market for a used car, the timing couldn’t be worse. But if you’re looking to sell a car, now’s the time to get top dollar pricing. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor...
EconomyInternational Business Times

GM Lifts Profit Outlook On Strong Pricing Despite Chip Shortage

General Motors lifted its 2021 profit forecast Wednesday on strong vehicle pricing amid limited car inventories due to the semiconductor chip shortage. The big US automaker now expects full-income of between $7.7 billion and $9.2 billion, up from the prior range of between $6.8 billion and $7.6 billion. Second-quarter revenues more than doubled compared with the prior-year period to $34.2 billion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy