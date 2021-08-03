Clanton diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.40 savings at cheapest station
(CLANTON, AL) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.40 depending on where in Clanton they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Clanton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Quick Stop at 3504 7Th St N. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Circle K at 2261 7Th St S.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.22, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.54
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$3.14
$3.49
$3.28
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.49
$3.28
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
