Clanton diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.40 savings at cheapest station

(CLANTON, AL) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.40 depending on where in Clanton they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Clanton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Quick Stop at 3504 7Th St N. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Circle K at 2261 7Th St S.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.22, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Quick Stop 3504 7Th St N, Clanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 2131 7Th St S, Clanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 3.15

Love's Travel Stop 300 Arby Dr, Clanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.49 $ 3.28 card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.28

Circle K 2261 7Th St S, Clanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.