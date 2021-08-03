Price checks register Andalusia diesel price, cheapest station
(ANDALUSIA, AL) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Andalusia area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Andalusia area went to Cenergy at 13759 Brooklyn Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.92 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.92, at Cenergy at 13759 Brooklyn Rd, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Andalusia area was $2.92, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.00
$3.25
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.49
$2.92
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0