Price checks register Andalusia diesel price, cheapest station

(ANDALUSIA, AL) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Andalusia area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Andalusia area went to Cenergy at 13759 Brooklyn Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.92 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.92, at Cenergy at 13759 Brooklyn Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Andalusia area was $2.92, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Cenergy 13759 Brooklyn Rd, Andalusia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.92

Murphy USA 1997 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Expy, Andalusia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.00 $ 3.25 $ 2.92

Gitty Up-N-Go 16521 Us-29, Andalusia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.49 $ 2.92

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.