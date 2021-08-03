Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Chickasha

(CHICKASHA, OK) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.54 if you’re buying diesel in Chickasha, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Chickasha area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.85, at Phillips 66 at 87 Mile I-44. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Love's Country Store at 1326 S 4Th St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.13, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Phillips 66 87 Mile I-44, Chickasha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85 card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Shell 1202 S 4Th St, Chickasha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.07

Circle K 2801 S 4Th St, Chickasha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.39 $ 3.07

Murphy USA 2027 S 1St St, Chickasha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.24 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Shell 402 W Country Club Rd, Chickasha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.10

Conoco 5550 E Ok-19 , Chickasha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.35 $ 3.45 $ 3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.