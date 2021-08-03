Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Chickasha
(CHICKASHA, OK) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.54 if you’re buying diesel in Chickasha, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Chickasha area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.85, at Phillips 66 at 87 Mile I-44. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Love's Country Store at 1326 S 4Th St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.13, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.75
$--
$--
$2.85
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.19
$--
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.24
$3.39
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$3.24
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.59
$3.10
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$3.35
$3.45
$3.24
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
