Chickasha, OK

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Chickasha

Chickasha Journal
Chickasha Journal
 3 days ago
(CHICKASHA, OK) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.54 if you’re buying diesel in Chickasha, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Chickasha area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.85, at Phillips 66 at 87 Mile I-44. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Love's Country Store at 1326 S 4Th St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.13, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Phillips 66

87 Mile I-44, Chickasha
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.75
$--
$--
$2.85
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.89

Shell

1202 S 4Th St, Chickasha
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.19
$--
$3.07

Circle K

2801 S 4Th St, Chickasha
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.24
$3.39
$3.07

Murphy USA

2027 S 1St St, Chickasha
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.24
$3.69
$3.09

Shell

402 W Country Club Rd, Chickasha
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.59
$3.10

Conoco

5550 E Ok-19 , Chickasha
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$3.35
$3.45
$3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

