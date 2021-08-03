Cancel
Natchitoches, LA

Natchitoches diesel price check reveals $0.09 savings at cheapest station

Posted by 
Natchitoches Updates
 3 days ago
(NATCHITOCHES, LA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.09 in the greater Natchitoches area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Natchitoches area on Tuesday, found that RaceWay at 5105 University Pkwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.95 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 620 South Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.04

The average price across the greater Natchitoches area was $3.01, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

RaceWay

5105 University Pkwy, Natchitoches
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$2.95

Phillips 66

Us-84, Natchitoches
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$3.35
$3.55
$2.99

Chevron

620 South Dr, Natchitoches
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.16
$--
$3.04

Exxon

201 La-3175 Bypass, Natchitoches
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$--
$--
$3.04

Chevron

5422 University Pkwy, Natchitoches
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.16
$--
$3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Natchitoches Updates

Natchitoches, LA
ABOUT

With Natchitoches Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

