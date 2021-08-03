Natchitoches diesel price check reveals $0.09 savings at cheapest station

(NATCHITOCHES, LA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.09 in the greater Natchitoches area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Natchitoches area on Tuesday, found that RaceWay at 5105 University Pkwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.95 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 620 South Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.04

The average price across the greater Natchitoches area was $3.01, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

RaceWay 5105 University Pkwy, Natchitoches

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 2.95

Phillips 66 Us-84, Natchitoches

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 2.99

Chevron 620 South Dr, Natchitoches

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.16 $ -- $ 3.04

Exxon 201 La-3175 Bypass, Natchitoches

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

Chevron 5422 University Pkwy, Natchitoches

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.16 $ -- $ 3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.