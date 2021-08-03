Natchitoches diesel price check reveals $0.09 savings at cheapest station
(NATCHITOCHES, LA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.09 in the greater Natchitoches area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Natchitoches area on Tuesday, found that RaceWay at 5105 University Pkwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.95 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 620 South Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.04
The average price across the greater Natchitoches area was $3.01, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$3.35
$3.55
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.16
$--
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$--
$--
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.16
$--
$3.04
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
