Price checks register Rock Springs diesel price, cheapest station
(ROCK SPRINGS, WY) You could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon on diesel in Rock Springs, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Rock Springs area went to Loaf 'N Jug at 1310 Dewar Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.59 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.91, at Flying J at 650 Stagecoach Dr, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.67, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$--
$4.14
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.89
$4.19
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.79
$3.99
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$4.29
$4.49
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.75
$--
$--
$3.65
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.65
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0