Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Springs, WY

Price checks register Rock Springs diesel price, cheapest station

Posted by 
Rock Springs News Beat
Rock Springs News Beat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i3N6A_0bGLG0Jw00

(ROCK SPRINGS, WY) You could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon on diesel in Rock Springs, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Rock Springs area went to Loaf 'N Jug at 1310 Dewar Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.59 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.91, at Flying J at 650 Stagecoach Dr, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.67, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Loaf 'N Jug

1310 Dewar Dr, Rock Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$3.59

Kum & Go

2004 Dewar Dr, Rock Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$4.14
$3.59

Sinclair

1645 Sunset Dr, Rock Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.89
$4.19
$3.59

Smith's

2558 Foothill Blvd, Rock Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.79
$3.99
$3.59

Shell

8 Purple Sage Rd, Rock Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$4.29
$4.49
$3.59

Mobil

1629 Elk St, Rock Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.75
$--
$--
$3.65
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.65

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Rock Springs News Beat

Rock Springs News Beat

Rock Springs, WY
17
Followers
121
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rock Springs News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rock Springs, WY
Rock Springs, WY
Traffic
Local
Wyoming Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#The Rock#Loaf N Jug
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Powell, WYPowell Tribune

Subdivision notice

Arnold and Vicki Mollett are requesting a permit for a Minor Subdivision comprising of 5 Lots ranging in size between 4 and 5 acres, for residential use, totaling between 20 and 25 acres. This property is zoned General Residential Powell (GR-P). This proposed subdivision is located on Lane 14, and is within Lot 50-U, Resurvey T.54N., R.100W. of the 6th P.M., Park County, WY.
Pleasanton, CAPosted by
Tri-Valley Tribune

Price checks register Pleasanton diesel price, cheapest station

(PLEASANTON, CA) You could be saving up to $0.92 per gallon on diesel in Pleasanton, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Pleasanton area on Tuesday, found that 76 at 1175 Catalina Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.97 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 4212 1St St, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.89.
Milpitas, CAPosted by
The Milpitas Dispatch

Milpitas diesel price check reveals $0.93 savings at cheapest station

(MILPITAS, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.93 in the greater Milpitas area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Milpitas area on Tuesday, found that City Gas Milpitas at 10 N Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.06 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Gas & Shop at 1590 Mckee Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.99.
Pleasanton, CAPosted by
Tri-Valley Tribune

Pleasanton diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.65

(PLEASANTON, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.65 if you’re buying diesel in Pleasanton, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Pleasanton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.04, at Marathon at 160 Holmes St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.69, listed at Chevron at 1051 Airway Blvd.

Comments / 0

Community Policy