Price checks register Rock Springs diesel price, cheapest station

(ROCK SPRINGS, WY) You could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon on diesel in Rock Springs, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Rock Springs area went to Loaf 'N Jug at 1310 Dewar Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.59 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.91, at Flying J at 650 Stagecoach Dr, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.67, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Loaf 'N Jug 1310 Dewar Dr, Rock Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Kum & Go 2004 Dewar Dr, Rock Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ 4.14 $ 3.59

Sinclair 1645 Sunset Dr, Rock Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 4.19 $ 3.59

Smith's 2558 Foothill Blvd, Rock Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.59

Shell 8 Purple Sage Rd, Rock Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 3.59

Mobil 1629 Elk St, Rock Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.75 $ -- $ -- $ 3.65 card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.65

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.