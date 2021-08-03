Cancel
Seymour, IN

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Seymour

Seymour Today
Seymour Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xc59M_0bGLFxpz00

(SEYMOUR, IN) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.35 depending on where in Seymour they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Seymour area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.34, at Huck's at 1373 W Tipton St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.69, listed at BP at 2636 E Tipton St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.38, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Huck's

1373 W Tipton St, Seymour
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.17
$3.47
$3.77
$3.34
card
card$3.17
$3.47
$3.77
$3.34

Murphy USA

1552 E Tipton St, Seymour
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$3.44
$3.79
$3.34

CountryMark

314 E 2Nd St, Seymour
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.37
$3.57
$3.35

Casey's

602 W Tipton St, Seymour
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.52
$3.77
$3.35

Circle K

300 E Tipton St, Seymour
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.47
$3.87
$3.35

Marathon

933 W Tipton St, Seymour
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.22
$3.52
$3.80
$3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

