Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Seymour
(SEYMOUR, IN) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.35 depending on where in Seymour they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Seymour area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.34, at Huck's at 1373 W Tipton St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.69, listed at BP at 2636 E Tipton St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.38, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.17
$3.47
$3.77
$3.34
|card
card$3.17
$3.47
$3.77
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$3.44
$3.79
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$3.37
$3.57
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$3.52
$3.77
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$3.47
$3.87
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.22
$3.52
$3.80
$3.35
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0