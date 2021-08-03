Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Seymour

(SEYMOUR, IN) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.35 depending on where in Seymour they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Seymour area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.34, at Huck's at 1373 W Tipton St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.69, listed at BP at 2636 E Tipton St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.38, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Huck's 1373 W Tipton St, Seymour

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.77 $ 3.34 card card $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.77 $ 3.34

Murphy USA 1552 E Tipton St, Seymour

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.79 $ 3.34

CountryMark 314 E 2Nd St, Seymour

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.37 $ 3.57 $ 3.35

Casey's 602 W Tipton St, Seymour

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.52 $ 3.77 $ 3.35

Circle K 300 E Tipton St, Seymour

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.87 $ 3.35

Marathon 933 W Tipton St, Seymour

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.22 $ 3.52 $ 3.80 $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.