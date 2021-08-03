Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Mcalester

(MCALESTER, OK) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.23 depending on where in Mcalester they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Mcalester area went to EZ Go at Indian Nation Tpke Mile 66, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.86 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Phillips 66 at 526 E Carl Albert Pkwy, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Mcalester area was $3.02, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

EZ Go Indian Nation Tpke Mile 66, McAlester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.79 $ 3.27 $ -- $ 2.86

Exxon 503 S George Nigh Expy, Mcalester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Murphy USA 450 S George Nigh Expy, McAlester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.06 $ 3.31 $ 2.99

Circle K 526 E Wyandotte Ave, Mcalester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.20 $ 3.35 $ 3.01

Casey's 1175 S George Nigh Expy, Mcalester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.50 $ 3.01

Shell 1201 S George Nigh Expy, Mcalester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.01

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.