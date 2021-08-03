Cancel
Mcalester, OK

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Mcalester

Mcalester Digest
Mcalester Digest
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mmlSQ_0bGLFv4X00

(MCALESTER, OK) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.23 depending on where in Mcalester they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Mcalester area went to EZ Go at Indian Nation Tpke Mile 66, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.86 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Phillips 66 at 526 E Carl Albert Pkwy, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Mcalester area was $3.02, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

EZ Go

Indian Nation Tpke Mile 66, McAlester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.85
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.79
$3.27
$--
$2.86

Exxon

503 S George Nigh Expy, Mcalester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.99

Murphy USA

450 S George Nigh Expy, McAlester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.06
$3.31
$2.99

Circle K

526 E Wyandotte Ave, Mcalester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.20
$3.35
$3.01

Casey's

1175 S George Nigh Expy, Mcalester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$3.50
$3.01

Shell

1201 S George Nigh Expy, Mcalester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$3.14
$3.39
$3.01

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Mcalester Digest

Mcalester Digest

Mcalester, OK
ABOUT

With Mcalester Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

