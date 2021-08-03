Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Mcalester
(MCALESTER, OK) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.23 depending on where in Mcalester they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Mcalester area went to EZ Go at Indian Nation Tpke Mile 66, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.86 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Phillips 66 at 526 E Carl Albert Pkwy, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Mcalester area was $3.02, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.85
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.79
$3.27
$--
$2.86
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.06
$3.31
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.20
$3.35
$3.01
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$3.50
$3.01
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.14
$3.39
$3.01
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
