Shippensburg diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.14

(SHIPPENSBURG, PA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.14 depending on where in Shippensburg they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Shippensburg area on Tuesday, found that Isha's Mart at 8256 Olde Scotland Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.45 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sheetz at 359 E King St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.59

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.54, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Isha's Mart 8256 Olde Scotland Rd, Shippensburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45

Sheetz 8000 Olde Scotland Rd, Shippensburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ 3.53

Turkey Hill 209 W King St, Shippensburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ 3.55

Rutter's 1 Airport Rd, Shippensburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ 3.55

Sunoco 200 Walnut Bottom Rd, Shippensburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 4.00 $ 3.55

Sheetz 359 E King St, Shippensburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.