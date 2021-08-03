Cancel
Shippensburg, PA

Shippensburg diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.14

Posted by 
Shippensburg Voice
Shippensburg Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RKZ1r_0bGLFuBo00

(SHIPPENSBURG, PA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.14 depending on where in Shippensburg they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Shippensburg area on Tuesday, found that Isha's Mart at 8256 Olde Scotland Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.45 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sheetz at 359 E King St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.59

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.54, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Isha's Mart

8256 Olde Scotland Rd, Shippensburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$3.45

Sheetz

8000 Olde Scotland Rd, Shippensburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.95
$3.53

Turkey Hill

209 W King St, Shippensburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$3.55

Rutter's

1 Airport Rd, Shippensburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.95
$3.55

Sunoco

200 Walnut Bottom Rd, Shippensburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.65
$4.00
$3.55

Sheetz

359 E King St, Shippensburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.95
$3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Shippensburg Voice

Shippensburg Voice

Shippensburg, PA
