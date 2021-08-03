New York State Brewers Association hosting the party of the summer at BriteVibes Festival
The virus is picking back up in some places, but we vaccinated CBBers remain excited about enjoying summertime events while it’s still considered cool to do. Anyone interested in a roadie to the BriteVibes Festival on Sept. 4? It’s a one-day event celebrating all things New York State: craft beer, food, musicians, artists and more, created by the New York State Brewers Association in partnership with Brewery Ommegang.www.craftbrewingbusiness.com
