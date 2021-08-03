Mt Pleasant diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.26
(MT PLEASANT, TX) You could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on diesel in Mt Pleasant, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Mt Pleasant area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Shell at 300 W Ferguson Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.15, listed at Phillips 66 at 1501 N Jefferson Ave.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.06, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.24
$3.53
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.20
$3.40
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
