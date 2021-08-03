Mt Pleasant diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.26

(MT PLEASANT, TX) You could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on diesel in Mt Pleasant, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Mt Pleasant area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Shell at 300 W Ferguson Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.15, listed at Phillips 66 at 1501 N Jefferson Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.06, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell 300 W Ferguson Rd, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.24 $ 3.53 $ 2.89

CEFCO 100 Alexander Rd, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.20 $ 3.40 $ 2.95

Phillips 66 1501 N Jefferson Ave, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Shell 2011 N Jefferson Ave, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Sunoco 2204 Jefferson Ave, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.