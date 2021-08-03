Meadville diesel price check shows where to save $0.10 per gallon

(MEADVILLE, PA) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in Meadville, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Meadville area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 324 Pine Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.49 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sheetz at 18425 Smock Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.59

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.57, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 324 Pine St, Meadville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Sheetz 18425 Smock Hwy, Meadville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ 3.59

CITGO 18163 Conneaut Lake Rd, Meadville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.59

Kwik Fill 11144 Perry Hwy, Meadville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.59

Sheetz 16590 Conneaut Lake Rd, Meadville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ 3.59

Kwik Fill 270 Main St, Saegertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.