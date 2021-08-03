Cancel
Meadville, PA

Meadville diesel price check shows where to save $0.10 per gallon

Meadville News Beat
 3 days ago
(MEADVILLE, PA) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in Meadville, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Meadville area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 324 Pine Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.49 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sheetz at 18425 Smock Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.59

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.57, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell

324 Pine St, Meadville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$3.49

Sheetz

18425 Smock Hwy, Meadville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.95
$3.59

CITGO

18163 Conneaut Lake Rd, Meadville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.55
$3.75
$3.59

Kwik Fill

11144 Perry Hwy, Meadville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.55
$3.75
$3.59

Sheetz

16590 Conneaut Lake Rd, Meadville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.95
$3.59

Kwik Fill

270 Main St, Saegertown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Meadville, PA
