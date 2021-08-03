Meadville diesel price check shows where to save $0.10 per gallon
(MEADVILLE, PA) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in Meadville, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Meadville area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 324 Pine Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.49 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sheetz at 18425 Smock Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.59
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.57, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.95
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.55
$3.75
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.55
$3.75
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.95
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$3.59
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0