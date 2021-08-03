Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Dublin

(DUBLIN, GA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.11 if you’re buying diesel in Dublin, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Dublin area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 2419 Us-80 Whad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.43 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 3009 Highway 257, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.54

The average price across the greater Dublin area was $3.48, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA 2419 Us-80 W, Dublin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ 3.43

Kroger 1100 Hillcrest Pkwy, Dublin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45

Love's Travel Stop 3009 Highway 257, Dublin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.98 $ 3.33 $ 3.63 $ 3.48 card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ 3.63 $ 3.54

Pilot 2185 Us-441, Dublin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49 card card $ 2.97 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.51

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.