Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Dublin
(DUBLIN, GA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.11 if you’re buying diesel in Dublin, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Dublin area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 2419 Us-80 Whad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.43 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 3009 Highway 257, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.54
The average price across the greater Dublin area was $3.48, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$--
$--
$3.43
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$--
$--
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.98
$3.33
$3.63
$3.48
|card
card$2.98
$--
$3.63
$3.54
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.98
$--
$--
$3.49
|card
card$2.97
$3.29
$3.49
$3.51
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
