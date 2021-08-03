Diesel lookout: $0.05 savings at cheapest Georgetown station

(GEORGETOWN, SC) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.05 depending on where in Georgetown they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Georgetown area on Tuesday, found that BP at 1802 S Island Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.85 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 3508 S Fraser St, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.9

The average price across the greater Georgetown area was $2.88, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

BP 1802 S Island Rd, Georgetown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.38 $ 3.71 $ 2.85

Shell 3508 S Fraser St, Georgetown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.90

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.