Flour Tortillas for Enchiladas? These Foodies Say No!

Sometimes it’s the forgotten, simplest desserts that can make the biggest impact and be so satisfying. Such is the case with fruit dumplings. I myself had forgotten about them until I worked as a contributing editor on one of the past revised editions of The Joy of Cooking. These dumplings are much lighter than summer fruit pies, cobblers and crisps. Partly because they are usually less sweet and the water adds lightness, much in the same way it does to the lemon filling of a meringue pie. Water as an ingredient tempers bold or complex flavors, which can amplify some of the nuances otherwise lost or overshadowed. Blueberries have a complex flavor which ranges from sweet to tangy and has subtle flavor notes of herbal to spicy, depending on the variety. My first choice is always our local wild blueberries, which have a more extraordinary intense flavor and antioxidants. They are highly priced by many of the finest chefs.