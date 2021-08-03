Cancel
Plainview, TX

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Plainview

Plainview Post
Plainview Post
 3 days ago
(PLAINVIEW, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.14 if you’re buying diesel in Plainview, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Plainview area on Tuesday, found that Krispy Krunchy Chicken at 1014 W 5Th Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.85 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Valero at 404 W 5Th St, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.99

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.96, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Krispy Krunchy Chicken

1014 W 5Th St, Plainview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$2.85

Conoco

2510 W 5Th St, Plainview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$3.39
$2.89

Valero

310 W 5Th St , Plainview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$3.01
$--
$2.95

CEFCO

3701 Olton Rd , Plainview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.04
$3.24
$2.95

CEFCO

4002 Olton Rd, Plainview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.04
$3.24
$2.95

Valero

404 W 5Th St, Plainview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$2.96
$3.26
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Plainview Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

