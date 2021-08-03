Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Plainview

(PLAINVIEW, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.14 if you’re buying diesel in Plainview, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Plainview area on Tuesday, found that Krispy Krunchy Chicken at 1014 W 5Th Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.85 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Valero at 404 W 5Th St, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.99

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.96, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Krispy Krunchy Chicken 1014 W 5Th St, Plainview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Conoco 2510 W 5Th St, Plainview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 2.89

Valero 310 W 5Th St , Plainview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 3.01 $ -- $ 2.95

CEFCO 3701 Olton Rd , Plainview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.04 $ 3.24 $ 2.95

CEFCO 4002 Olton Rd, Plainview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.04 $ 3.24 $ 2.95

Valero 404 W 5Th St, Plainview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.