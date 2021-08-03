Emporia diesel prices: $0.48/gallon savings at Emporia's cheapest station
(EMPORIA, KS) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.48 if you’re buying diesel in Emporia, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Emporia area went to Phillips 66 at 2000 Industrial Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.97 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.45, at Conoco at 4215 Us-50 W, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Emporia area was $3.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.14
$3.39
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.39
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.13
$3.37
$3.11
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.93
$--
$--
$3.39
|card
card$2.93
$3.24
$3.49
$3.45
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
