Emporia, KS

Emporia diesel prices: $0.48/gallon savings at Emporia's cheapest station

Posted by 
Emporia News Beat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B8bpm_0bGLFdQh00

(EMPORIA, KS) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.48 if you’re buying diesel in Emporia, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Emporia area went to Phillips 66 at 2000 Industrial Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.97 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.45, at Conoco at 4215 Us-50 W, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Emporia area was $3.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Phillips 66

2000 Industrial Rd, Emporia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$2.97

Phillips 66

1829 Merchant St, Emporia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.14
$3.39
$3.05

Casey's

1402 E 6Th Ave, Emporia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.05

Phillips 66

1201 E 12Th St, Emporia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.39
$3.09

Valero

Kansas Tpke, Emporia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.13
$3.37
$3.11

Conoco

4215 Us-50 W, Emporia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.93
$--
$--
$3.39
card
card$2.93
$3.24
$3.49
$3.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Emporia News Beat

Emporia, KS
ABOUT

With Emporia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Local
Kansas Traffic
City
Emporia, KS
Emporia, KS
Traffic
City
Gas, KS
#Gas Prices
