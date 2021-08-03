Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hackettstown, NJ

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Hackettstown

Posted by 
Hackettstown News Beat
Hackettstown News Beat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YF8jy_0bGLFbfF00

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) Savings of as much as $0.28 per gallon on diesel were available in the Hackettstown area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Hackettstown area went to Delta at 69 E Mill Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.17 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.45, at Exxon at 150 Us-46 E, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.33, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Delta

69 E Mill Rd, Long Valley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.17
$--
$3.47
$3.17
card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--

Jersey Gas

253 Us-46 E, Great Meadows
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.55
$3.25

Raceway

220 Mountain Ave, Hackettstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.07
$3.47
$3.57
$3.27
card
card$3.17
$3.57
$3.67
$3.27

Speedway

317 Main St, Hackettstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$3.44
$3.65
$3.29

Phillips 66

106 Mill St, Hackettstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.13
$--
$--
$3.29
card
card$3.19
$3.53
$3.72
$3.29

WaWa

305 Mountain Ave, Hackettstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$3.57
$3.67
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Hackettstown News Beat

Hackettstown News Beat

Hackettstown, NJ
18
Followers
131
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hackettstown News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hackettstown, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Nj Rrb Savings#Exxon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
TrafficOrange Leader

See where gas prices are headed after U.S. gasoline demand hits new high

Average gas prices in most states finally drifted lower in the last week with oil prices struggling under the weight of a rise in new COVID cases thanks to the Delta variant and OPEC’s increase in oil production. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, consumers aren’t yet...
Trafficagfax.com

Fuel Report: Diesel, Gas Prices Down Slightly

The U.S. average diesel fuel price decreased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.34 per gallon on July 26, 92 cents higher than a year ago. The Midwest price decreased nearly 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.26 per gallon, and the Gulf Coast and East Coast prices each decreased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.08 per gallon and $3.31 per gallon, respectively. The Rocky Mountain price increased more than 1 cent to $3.65 per gallon, and the West Coast price increased nearly 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.93 per gallon.
TrafficWTAJ

Average US gas price rises 2 cents per gallon to $3.22

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 2 cents over the past two weeks to $3.22 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas supply is abundant, which could keep prices from spiking further. The price at the pump...
TrafficWSET

Summer driving, tight supply gasses fuel prices at the pump

The economic recovery is pumping up gas prices. Drivers are facing pricier fill-ups as more people hit the road for work, travel and other activities that the virus pandemic halted. Higher demand for gasoline is running up against lagging supply as the energy industry slowly ramps up after more than a year of production and staff cuts.
Trafficsentinelnow.com

Gas price hike explained

At the end of last week, Pennsylvanians were paying, on average, slightly more than $3.25 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. A week before, they paid slightly under $3.25; a month ago, $3.18; six months ago, $2.39 and a year ago, $2.43. In one year, the average price of regular gas has jumped more than 30 percent. And not surprisingly, blame is being placed on the current Democratic administration in Washington, D.C., just as fingers were pointed at Republicans in 2008 when the cost ballooned past $4 (and $5 for diesel fuel). Why has the fee for filling up escalated so notably in the past year? The reasons are varied, according to individuals close to either the motoring or petroleum industries. However, most of the contributing elements to gas prices are out of the U.S. government’s hands. Supply, Demand and the Cost of Crude Michael Butler, Mid-Atlantic executive director of the Consumer Energy Alliance (an advocacy group supporting affordable energy costs) cited supply and demand as key factors in prices being what they are right now. • With the COVID-19 pandemic still an issue in summer 2020, travel was ‘‘significantly less’’ and, with it, so was demand for fuel.
Trafficnewsdakota.com

Oil and Gas Prices Decline Over COVID Concerns

(NAFB) – Gas and diesel prices fell again in the last week, following a drop in the value of oil. GasBuddy reports the national average gas price dropped 2.9 cents to $3.14 a gallon, while diesel fell .7 cents to $3.26 per gallon. GasBuddy’s Patrick De Haan states, “With oil...
TrafficFOXBusiness

Are gasoline prices finally falling?

Prices at the gas pump are finally easing up, driven by the sudden rise in coronavirus cases coupled with OPEC's increase in oil production, according to an industry expert. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. is about $3.14, down 2.9 cents per gallon from last week, according to data from GasBuddy, which analyzes more than 150,000 gas stations nationwide.
TrafficPosted by
MIX 94.9

Gas Prices Steady as Demand Remains High

UNDATED -- Gas prices dipped slightly. GasBuddy.com says gas prices in Minnesota have fallen .5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3. Gas prices in the state are 5.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 92 cents a gallon higher than a year ago. The...
Traffic1380kcim.com

Natural Gas Prices Now Averaging Over $4 Per MMbtu Across The State

Natural gas prices are now over $4 on average after another increase this past week. As of Wednesday, the reported prices rose by $.17 at the Henry Hub and is now at $4.14 per MMbtu. Two retail fuels held steady while one dropped by a dime. AAA of Iowa reports the average price of unleaded gasoline across the state has remained at $3, which is $.95 higher than last year and $.19 lower than the national average, which saw a $.03 increase over the week. Diesel prices were also unchanged at $3.12 per gallon, $.91 higher than a year ago and $.17 less than the national average. Wholesale ethanol is the only reported fuel that saw a price decrease, down $.10 to $2.22 per gallon.
Nebraska StateCuster County Chief

Gas prices in Nebraska

Nebraska gas prices have risen 1.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.96/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 1,150 stations in Nebraska. Gas prices in Nebraska are 8.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 84.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Trafficeasttexasradio.com

Gas Prices Continue To Rise

Triple-A Texas reports gasoline prices have gone up again this week. The average cost statewide is now $2.85 a gallon for regular. Spokesman Daniel Armbruster says prices are up about three cents from last week. The bad news, Triple-A expects gasoline prices to increase another 10-to-20 cents a gallon before the end of the year.
Trafficalbuquerqueexpress.com

Steep fuel prices announced for next week

The petrol price will increase by 91 cents per litre (c/l) in August, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) said. The DMRE on Saturday issued a statement indicating steep fuel hikes next month - among the main drivers include an increase in the Brent crude oil price from $73 per barrel to $74 per barrel, as well as an increase in international petroleum product prices, depreciation of the rand exchange rate and the implementation of a slate levy.
Valdosta, GAValdosta Daily Times

Gas prices slip slightly

VALDOSTA — Gasoline prices in Lowndes County slipped slightly during the last week, in line with state and national trends. The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the county early in the week was $2.93, down a penny from the previous week, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
Trafficagfax.com

Fuel Report: Diesel, Gas Over 90 Cents Higher Than Last Year

The U.S. average diesel fuel price increased nearly 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.34 per gallon on July 19, 91 cents higher than a year ago. The Rocky Mountain price increased 4 cents to $3.63 per gallon, the West Coast price increased more than 2 cents to $3.93 per gallon, and the Midwest price increased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.26 per gallon. The East Coast and Gulf Coast prices were unchanged, remaining at $3.31 per gallon and $3.08 per gallon, respectively.
Trafficdiscoverestevan.com

Gas Prices Climbing Mid-Summer

It Is something people across the province are seeing – an increase in the price of gas. Throughout Saskatchewan, the average price per litre is currently $1.31. Gas prices in Estevan are reported on GasBuddy as ranging from $130.9 to $131.9 per litre. In Weyburn, the average price is similar, but the highest is $139.9.
Trafficfoxnebraska.com

Gas prices lower from last week but still remain high

If your car needs to be gassed up, now might be the time to do it. The national average for a gallon of gas has fallen, but it still remains high. On average, a gallon of gas costs three dollars and 15 cents. This is down one cent from last...
Trafficalbuquerqueexpress.com

Another big jump in fuel prices on the cards in August

Consumers can expect a hefty increase on all fuel types in August due to an increase in import prices, the Automobile Association said on Friday. The AA - which does not itself regulate fuel prices - said it expected a jump of around 83 cents a litre higher for petrol, 48 cents a litre for diesel, and 48 cents for illuminating paraffin.
Traffic1380kcim.com

Fuel Prices Remain Steady Across The Board For The Past Week

Fuel prices across the board remained relatively steady over the past week with the only increase seen in natural gas. According to AAA Iowa, as of Wednesday the average price of unleaded gasoline across the state remained at $3 per gallon. This is $.94 higher than last year and $.16 lower than the national average. Retail diesel prices were also unchanged at $3.12, $.90 higher than a year ago and $.15 lower than the national average. Wholesale ethanol remains at $2.32 per gallon. Natural gas prices had seen sizeable increases over the past several weeks, but only rose $.03 at the Henry Hub over the course of the past week and currently sits at $3.97 per MMbtu.
TrafficShropshire Star

July brings nine consecutive months of petrol price increases

Diesel is now at its costliest point in more than seven years, too. Drivers faced continued price increases after another 3.4p and 2.7p were added to a litre of petrol and diesel respectively during July. The month saw the largest increase in the price of unleaded since January, putting the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy