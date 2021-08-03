Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Hackettstown

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) Savings of as much as $0.28 per gallon on diesel were available in the Hackettstown area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Hackettstown area went to Delta at 69 E Mill Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.17 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.45, at Exxon at 150 Us-46 E, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.33, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Delta 69 E Mill Rd, Long Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.17 $ -- $ 3.47 $ 3.17 card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

Jersey Gas 253 Us-46 E, Great Meadows

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.25

Raceway 220 Mountain Ave, Hackettstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ 3.47 $ 3.57 $ 3.27 card card $ 3.17 $ 3.57 $ 3.67 $ 3.27

Speedway 317 Main St, Hackettstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.44 $ 3.65 $ 3.29

Phillips 66 106 Mill St, Hackettstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.13 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.53 $ 3.72 $ 3.29

WaWa 305 Mountain Ave, Hackettstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.57 $ 3.67 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.