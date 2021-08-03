Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Hackettstown
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) Savings of as much as $0.28 per gallon on diesel were available in the Hackettstown area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Hackettstown area went to Delta at 69 E Mill Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.17 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.45, at Exxon at 150 Us-46 E, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.33, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.17
$--
$3.47
$3.17
|card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.55
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.07
$3.47
$3.57
$3.27
|card
card$3.17
$3.57
$3.67
$3.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$3.44
$3.65
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.13
$--
$--
$3.29
|card
card$3.19
$3.53
$3.72
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$3.57
$3.67
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
