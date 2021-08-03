Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Defiance station

(DEFIANCE, OH) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.18 in the greater Defiance area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Defiance area on Tuesday, found that Marathon at 675 Cleveland Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.15 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Circle K at 117 N Clinton St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.33

The average price across the greater Defiance area was $3.28, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Marathon 675 Cleveland Ave, Defiance

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Marathon 619 Davidson St, Defiance

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.20 $ 3.41 $ 3.82 $ 3.27

Marathon 1746 S Clinton St, Defiance

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ 3.62 $ 3.28

Shell 1163 S Clinton St, Defiance

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Shell 1535 Ottawa Ave, Defiance

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Kroger 1880 E 2Nd St, Defiance

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ 3.31 $ 3.61 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.