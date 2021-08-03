Cancel
Defiance, OH

Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Defiance station

Defiance Daily
Defiance Daily
 3 days ago
(DEFIANCE, OH) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.18 in the greater Defiance area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Defiance area on Tuesday, found that Marathon at 675 Cleveland Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.15 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Circle K at 117 N Clinton St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.33

The average price across the greater Defiance area was $3.28, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Marathon

675 Cleveland Ave, Defiance
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.15

Marathon

619 Davidson St, Defiance
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.20
$3.41
$3.82
$3.27

Marathon

1746 S Clinton St, Defiance
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.02
$--
$3.62
$3.28

Shell

1163 S Clinton St, Defiance
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.29

Shell

1535 Ottawa Ave, Defiance
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.29

Kroger

1880 E 2Nd St, Defiance
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.01
$3.31
$3.61
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Defiance, OH
ABOUT

With Defiance Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

