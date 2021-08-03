Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Defiance station
(DEFIANCE, OH) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.18 in the greater Defiance area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Defiance area on Tuesday, found that Marathon at 675 Cleveland Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.15 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Circle K at 117 N Clinton St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.33
The average price across the greater Defiance area was $3.28, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.20
$3.41
$3.82
$3.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$--
$3.62
$3.28
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.01
$3.31
$3.61
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0